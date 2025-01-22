Texans RB Joe Mixon says a team can never leave the game in the "refs' hands" following the Texans' defeat to the Chiefs in the divisional round. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Joe Mixon was fined $25,000 by the NFL for something he didn't say after the Texans' divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the running back and his agent.

In a postgame interview, Mixon was asked about the referees after the Texans' defense was flagged for two separate penalties for contacting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Both penalties extended Kansas City drives, leading to a crucial 10 points for the Chiefs in their nine-point win, 23-14.

"Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs' hands," Mixon said. "The whole world sees, man, what it is. When it comes down to it, you can never leave it into the refs' hands. It's all good, though."

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh posted in agreement with Mixon, writing: "Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with the Chiefs. These officials are [trash] & bias."

Sports Illustrated originally attributed Houshmandzadeh's quote to Mixon in a story. The NFL then cited the "50/50" quote in levying the fine to the running back, according to Mixon and his agent, Peter Schaffer.

"I'm getting fined by the @nfl for what someone else said. What's next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a @nhl game!" Mixon posted on social media Wednesday.

I'm getting fined by the @nfl for what someone else said. What's next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a @nhl game! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 22, 2025

& really tried to fine me 4 the max that's mind blowing... smh — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 22, 2025

Schaffer told ESPN that they will appeal the fine.

"We will defend Joe and have appealed the fine and will explore all other legal avenues to rectify this situation," Schaffer said. "This has to stop."