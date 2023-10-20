Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence answered the question about whether his left knee would be an issue pretty quickly Thursday night.

He led the Jaguars on a 10-play touchdown drive to open up their Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, which was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr.

A statement opening drive from Jacksonville ends in an Etienne TD @swaggy_t1#JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/Y0k3aMHhha — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

Lawrence completed 5 of 6 passes for 60 yards, including a shovel pass to Jamal Agnew that went for 14 yards to the New Orleans 2-yard line. Etienne scored on the next play with 9:44 left in the quarter, making him the first running back to score a touchdown against the Saints this season. He was able to find the end zone again with a 17-yard run at the beginning of the second quarter.