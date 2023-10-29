        <
        >

          Rashid Shaheed's 58-yard TD longest of season for Saints

          • Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff WriterOct 29, 2023, 06:40 PM
            Close
              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013. You can follow Katherine on Twitter: @Kat_Terrell
            Follow on X

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The New Orleans Saints have lamented their inability to get their offense on the same page in the past few weeks. But when Saints quarterback Derek Carr dropped back Sunday to throw late in the second quarter, there was no question about what he was going to do.

          Carr targeted wide receiver Rashid Shaheed deep down the middle of the field, where he was several yards behind the two nearest defenders. By the time Shaheed caught the ball, he had an easy path to the end zone for the 58-yard touchdown.

          The score put the Saints up 21-17 with 5:42 left in the first half. It was the longest play from scrimmage for the Saints' offense this season.

          The touchdown was Shaheed's third receiving score this season and fourth overall, as he also had a punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.