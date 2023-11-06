Joe Burrow, Bengals strike early against Bills

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Two drives, two offensive touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati opened Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with back-to-back scoring drives. Running back Joe Mixon got into the end zone on a 2-yard run to put the Bengals up 14-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mixon's score came after tight end Irv Smith Jr. caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to open the scoring in the first quarter of the prime-time contest at Paycor Stadium. It was Smith's second reception in as many plays. He hauled in an 11-yard pass to get the Bengals in a goal-to-go situation on the opening drive.

Through the first seven games, Smith had 10 catches for 57 yards and had missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury. Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the 53-man roster this week after spending the season on the practice squad.

It was Smith's first touchdown since he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals this past offseason.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cincinnati has scored a touchdown on its opening drive in four straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL this season.