Bears' defense sets up go-ahead scoring drive vs. Panthers

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Trailing 10-9 at halftime Thursday night, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus foreshadowed a different Chicago team than the one that was held to three field goals in the first half.

"We're excited about this second half," Eberflus told Amazon's Kaylee Hartung. "We've got some things up our sleeve."

After forcing Carolina to go three-and-out on the Panthers' second drive of the half, highlighted by a 6-yard tackle for loss by cornerback Kyler Gordon and sack by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Bears' offense capitalized off a rare start in plus-territory.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who started his fourth straight game in place of an injured Justin Fields, led a nine-play, 38-yard drive capped by a 4-yard rushing touchdown by D'Onta Foreman to give the Bears a 16-10 lead with 3:56 to play in the third quarter. It was Chicago's first TD of the game.