FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will have their top receiver back Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as coach Arthur Smith said Drake London has practiced fully the past two days.

London missed last week's game with a groin injury.

"He was full," Smith said. "Good all week."

London said he felt good earlier this week, that he was back moving more normally and running. Things had been trending in the right direction for him, including no game injury designation Friday. Last week, he didn't practice at all.

"There was no way I could go full speed last week," London told ESPN.

London has 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns this season and is the Falcons' most-targeted player in the red zone with a 30.3% target share. He is also Atlanta's most-targeted player overall at 19.1%.

While London will return, the team will be without its other starting receiver, Mack Hollins, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Hollins has 17 catches for 247 yards this season and is also a key special teams player.

Starting nickel corner Dee Alford (ankle) has been ruled out, and starting defensive lineman David Onyemata, who is tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.5, is questionable with an ankle injury.