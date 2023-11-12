        <
          Bengals' Joe Burrow finds Trenton Irwin for 32-yard touchdown

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2023, 06:30 PM
          CINCINNATI -- An injury to one of the Cincinnati Bengals' top players didn't stop the them from starting strong against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

          Wide receiver Trenton Irwin, who started in place of the injured Tee Higgins, went down the right sideline and hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to put the Bengals on the board with 9:43 remaining in the first quarter.

          Burrow squeezed a ball to Irwin against Houston's zone defense for the touchdown.

          It was Cincinnati's fifth straight game with a touchdown on its opening drive. It's a big boost for an offense that lost Higgins in the middle of the week to hamstring injury.