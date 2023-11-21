Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, the team announced.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and deemed successful. Watson is expected to begin rehabbing Friday and be ready to play before the start of the 2024 season.

Watson suffered the shoulder injury Nov. 12 in a 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier in the year, he missed all but one quarter of four games with a rotator cuff strain to the same shoulder.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over for Watson in this past Sunday's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This week, the Browns also signed 38-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco to take Watson's spot on the roster.

Watson has three seasons left on the $230 million fully guaranteed deal he signed with the Browns in March 2022.