          Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell out vs. Texans with hamstring injury

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterNov 24, 2023, 09:17 PM
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell will miss his second consecutive game with a right hamstring injury.

          Campbell did not practice this week and will miss his fourth game because of the injury. He was hurt against Indianapolis in Week 6, missed the Jaguars' next two games, then aggravated the injury in his return against San Francisco in Week 10.

          He's the only Jaguars player ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston. Receiver Zay Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are questionable. Campbell has four pass breakups, a forced fumble and 34 tackles in seven games.