METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons in Atlanta due to an ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

Lattimore injured his ankle late in the Saints' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12, and left the sideline on a cart. He did not participate in practice this week, with Saints coach Dennis Allen saying the injury would take some time to heal.

Allen did not commit to a stint on injured reserve for Lattimore. He missed 10 straight games last season due to a lacerated kidney and broken ribs but did not go on IR and returned for the final two games of the season.

"It's difficult because of his caliber and who he is and what he's done, but I do feel confident in the guys we have behind him," Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "I know it was a similar situation last year where Alontae [Taylor] and [Paulson] Adebo had to step up. I'm fully confident in the guys we have and we'll be able to move guys around and do some things defensively."

Also out Sunday for New Orleans will be rookie running back Kendre Miller, who missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Michael Thomas, who went on injured reserve earlier in the week with a knee injury.

Quarterback Derek Carr will play after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.