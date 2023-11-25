Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints placed cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, which will keep him out of the lineup for at least four games.

He is the second starter the Saints have placed on IR this week, as wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday.

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen was asked about Lattimore going to IR on Wednesday and did not rule it out at the time. He said the team would continue to evaluate his injury to see whether such a move was necessary.

Lattimore and Thomas were injured in the Saints' Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Thomas walked to the sideline after two snaps and did not return, while Lattimore went to the sideline in the fourth quarter and then went to the locker room on a cart.

Thomas and Lattimore also both missed time last season. Lattimore missed 10 straight games with a lacerated kidney and broken ribs but did not go on IR, and Thomas played in only three games before ultimately ending up on IR with toe injury.

Both players are eligible to return for New Orleans' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21.