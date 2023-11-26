        <
          Raiders' Roderick Teamer arrested on DUI, speeding charges

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterNov 26, 2023, 08:03 PM
          LAS VEGAS -- Raiders backup safety Roderic Teamer, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, was arrested for and charged with misdemeanor DUI and speeding charges on Saturday night.

          According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Teamer, 26, was charged with "DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance" and a "basic speeding violation -- 21-30 miles per hour over posted speed limit."

          He will not play in the Raiders' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of personal reasons, the team said.

          "The Raiders are aware of an incident regarding Roderic Teamer last night," the team said in a release. "The cub is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

          Teamer had played in six games and last appeared in a game on Oct. 15.

          His arrest was unique in that the Raiders generally spend the night in a hotel together before a game, even home games.