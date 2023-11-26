        <
          Texans lose LG Tytus Howard to knee injury vs. Jaguars

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNNov 26, 2023, 08:08 PM
          HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans suffered a blow to the offensive line as left guard Tytus Howard sustained a knee injury during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was later ruled out.

          Howard had to be helped off the field after C.J. Stroud completed a deep pass over the middle to Tank Dell with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

          Howard was replaced by Texans second-round pick Juice Scruggs, who on Saturday was activated off injury reserve from a hamstring injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints in the last preseason game.

          This is the second injury Howard has dealt with after signing a three-year, $56 million deal before training camp. The first was a broken hand that caused him to miss the season's first four games.