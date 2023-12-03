Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Atlanta Falcons starting cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out with a concussion he suffered after tackling New York Jets running back Breece Hall on the Jets' first offensive drive of the game.

Hall caught a pass from quarterback Tim Boyle in the backfield and ran down the left side of the field, where he was tackled by Terrell for a 7-yard gain. Terrell has started every game he has played in for the Falcons over the past four seasons and entered Sunday with 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and nine passes defended.

It was Terrell's first tackle of the game. He was replaced in the lineup by fourth-round rookie Clark Phillips III.

Also, Atlanta starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury. After going into the blue injury tent, McGary then rode a cart back to the Falcons' locker room. He was replaced in the lineup by Storm Norton.