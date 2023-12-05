Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions placed starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee sprain.

He will miss at least the next four games following Sunday's injury but could return in time for the playoffs.

McNeill, 23, is having a strong third season with a career-high five sacks and 31 tackles through 12 starts.

The 2021 third-round draft pick has eight sacks, 111 tackles and 19 quarterback hits in 46 career games (35 starts).

Detroit signed veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to the practice squad on Tuesday to help fill the void.

Alualu, 36, was a first-round pick (10th overall) by Jacksonville in 2010 and spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh.

He has 25 sacks, 70 QB hits, 416 tackles and four forced fumbles in 191 games (113 starts) with the Jaguars (2010-16) and Steelers (2017-22).

The Lions (9-3) made a few other moves ahead of this Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears (4-8).

They signed cornerback Kindle Vildor to the active roster from the practice squad, released linebacker Raymond Johnson from the practice squad and added offensive lineman Matt Farniok to the practice squad.