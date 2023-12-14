Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- In need of some positive news after four straight losses, the Seattle Seahawks got some Thursday with coach Pete Carroll saying quarterback Geno Smith "feels really good" as he tries to return this week from his groin injury.

Drew Lock started last Sunday in the Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers with Smith sidelined. Carroll continues to describe Smith as day-to-day but said he would practice Thursday afternoon after taking part in the morning walk-through. With a Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles up next, Smith got an extra day to rest and treat his injured groin before the work week began in earnest.

"He had a good lift this morning, so we'll see how each day goes, but one day at a time and we'll figure that out," Carroll said. "I know it's a big concern to everybody, but he feels really good. He threw the heck out of the ball in the morning session, so we'll see what happens today with the [real] hope that he's ready to go. And if not, Drew's going to be there. We'll mix reps to make sure that everybody's prepared, but that's a good sign for us and for Geno's sake. He wants to play in the worst way."

Smith injured his groin in practice last Thursday. He worked out pregame Sunday in an attempt to play, but Carroll said it was clear he couldn't move as well as he needed to. Smith moved around fine Thursday morning, per Carroll, albeit in a lower-tempo walk-through.

"He did everything," Carroll said. "He moved around just fine. It was a walk-through, so we'll go to practice this afternoon and see how that goes and just take one session at a time. But he feels really good. He's ready to go."

Smith was already dealing with a triceps contusion from the Seahawks' Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when he injured his groin. Before practice last Thursday, he said his arm was getting better but that it still was "not close" to 100%. Carroll said that to his knowledge, that injury is no longer an issue.

Carroll said cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who left the 49ers game in the first quarter with a hip pointer, wouldn't practice Thursday. Running backs Ken Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) both made it out of that game "quite well," per Carroll. Walker had missed most of the previous three games and was listed as questionable going into the 49ers game, as was Charbonnet.

"They looked great today getting started for the week," Carroll said. "Both guys feel really good. There's no issues with what they were dealing with the week before."

Cornerback Artie Burns appears to be OK after leaving the 49ers game with a knee injury, Carroll said.