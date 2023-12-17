With Bailey Zappe, Patriots' 'confidence is through the roof'

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Zappe's honor: Bill Belichick might be philosophically opposed to publicly announcing Bailey Zappe as the Patriots' starting quarterback, but he made it clear to the team this past week by giving Zappe one of the most prestigious honors.

Belichick singled out Zappe in a team meeting as a Patriot of the Week, along with special teams captain Matthew Slater, veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers.

For many who have come through the Patriots' locker room in Belichick's 24 years as head coach, being recognized by Belichick in that setting in front of the entire team is as good as it gets. Belichick noted Zappe's stat line in last week's 21-18 win over the Steelers (19-of-28 for 240 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) and how going on the road to beat a team still in the playoff chase was worthy of a salute.

Meanwhile, for Slater, the honor was an acknowledgment of his exemplary leadership in a challenging 3-10 season. Jones, the eight-year veteran, has also been a leader by example and had clingy coverage on a decisive fourth-down stop. Likewise, Peppers had an interception and is an emerging leader.

Zappe's inclusion gives him a potential lift leading into Sunday's home game against the 8-5 Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, Fox), while giving teammates another reason to rally around him.

"When he's in that huddle, our confidence is through the roof," receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster also referenced Zappe's composure and "the quick decisions he makes, being able to get the ball out, and being able to move with his feet" as things that have impressed him.

While there are likely to be growing pains ahead for Zappe -- which very well could come Sunday against an attacking Chiefs defense -- his calmness in the face of pressure has earned him respect among his peers.

"Just his poise," Peppers said, when asked what Zappe has done to catch his attention. "He takes care of the ball. Great pocket presence. And he throws a pretty ball. We want to keep playing hard for him and give him as many opportunities we can."

As for what it's like to be singled out by Belichick in front of the entire team, Peppers explained why it's a highlight for him.

"It feels good. He has 50 years in coaching, has coached some incredible players and Hall of Famers, so I don't take it for granted to be able to play for him and learn from him. I want to be one of the guys he's telling stories about. It definitely makes you want to go harder."

2. Borgonzi's homecoming: Sunday's game in New England is a homecoming for Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, the Everett, Massachusetts, native and Brown University grad (2002). Borgonzi, who grew up a Patriots fan, is in his 15th season in Kansas City and likely to be on the radar of teams interviewing GM candidates this offseason.

"Mike has been as important as anyone in our personnel department," Chiefs GM Brett Veach said. "He does a great job overseeing the college and pro side, understands [salary] cap values. Comes from a great football family, tremendous football knowledge, hardworking, smart, detailed, humble and very loyal."

Veach cited right tackle Andrew Wylie (2017-22) as one example of Borgonzi's contributions to the Chiefs, a result of Borgonzi's relentless tape watching and attention to detail on the waiver wire. Wylie was an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan who was with the Colts, Browns and Chargers before the Chiefs picked him up in December of 2017. He developed into a Super Bowl starter who landed a big free agent payday in Washington this past offseason.

Borgonzi first joined the Chiefs in 2009 as a college scouting coordinator, under former Patriots VP of player personnel Scott Pioli. He has worked his way up the ranks, growing close with Veach.

"Every time we talk about the old high school days, or the days growing up, and the NFL, and our favorite teams, he can sit there for days and weeks and talk about the Patriots," Veach relayed. "He's converted now, I'd say, but his heart has always kind of been in that Boston area."

3. Slater's message: Slater often addresses players in his role as a captain, and his message last week resonated with linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who said Slater's remarks have kept the mood in the locker room upbeat despite the team being eliminated from the playoffs. "It's like Slate mentioned, we have everything to lose. We still have a lot to play for -- our families, our kids, each other."

4. Future forecast: Wilson is one of 15 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency after the season, a group headlined by safety Kyle Dugger, offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, defensive end Josh Uche, tight end Hunter Henry, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings, receiver Kendrick Bourne (out for the season/torn right ACL) and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The final four games have added significance for them, in terms of staying healthy and productive as it relates to their market value. Specific to Dugger, one source relayed that any prior extension talks didn't generate much momentum, leading to the belief that Dugger's preference is to experience free agency. If it gets to that point, the Patriots still retain the franchise tag as a potential tool to retain him.

5. Gesicki report: With 21 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown, this hasn't been the season that Gesicki envisioned when signing with the Patriots in March. But he hasn't wavered in his optimism, explaining it this way: "Coming here, signing a one-year deal, I had played in an offense like this before and was hopefully going to set myself up [for 2024]. You never know how this game is going to go, when the opportunities are going to roll, how certain games are going to play out, or when it's going to downpour and we run the ball 40 times. There are so many things that are out of your control, and this year has taught me a lot.

"Control what you can control, coming in here every day and having a good attitude and being positive and enjoying it. Because at the end of the day, you're playing in the NFL, meeting new guys, and playing for the greatest coach to ever do it. So there's a lot of things you can take away from it. And we still have another four games. You never know how we can finish this thing and have some bright spots."

6. Bill booster: Players continue to play hard for Belichick despite the disappointing results, which is something owner Robert Kraft is likely watching closely as he considers how to proceed after the season. Add Elliott to the group of vocal supporters of Belichick, as he said he would be open to returning in 2024, adding: "He's definitely a tough coach, but if you're a tough player, then you like to be coached tough. Every day, he holds everyone in this building to the highest level. He's been consistent with that since I've been here and I really respect that."

7. Guy's plans: Veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy Sr. turns 34 in March and is on the cusp of finishing his 13th NFL season. At a time when some might be thinking of retirement, Guy isn't, and it's understandable why. He has played 48% of the defensive snaps, is a key cog in the NFL's No. 1-rated run defense (opponents average 3.2 yards per carry) and has one year remaining on his contract ($3.25 million salary cap charge).

8. JuJu's daily double: Smith-Schuster said he didn't realize until a few weeks ago that he'd be playing back-to-back games against his two former teams, the Steelers and Chiefs. "It's pretty cool, unique," said Smith-Schuster, who had his most productive game last week (4 catches, 90 yards) but stopped short of saying it had anything to do with facing one of his old teams.

9. They said it: "I've had a coach tell me we play a kid's game [for a] king's ransom. Things could be a lot worse. At least I'm getting to play the game I love for most of my life. Anytime I get to play football, I'm excited. How could you not be?" -- Elliott on his upbeat approach despite a 3-10 season.

10. Did you know? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose Chiefs have lost the past two games entering Sunday's road contest at the Patriots, has never lost three straight games in the NFL. According to Elias, Mahomes' 93 regular-season starts are the third most all time by a quarterback to begin a career without losing three straight starts, behind Russell Wilson (97) and Dave Krieg (95), who both came into the league with the Seahawks.