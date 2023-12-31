Patriots' Jalen Reagor scores 98-yard TD on opening kickoff

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Jalen Reagor gave the New England Patriots' upset hopes an early spark on Sunday, returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to put the Buffalo Bills in an early hole.

Reagor's spin move, bouncing off kicker Tyler Bass, put the exclamation mark on a return where he was barely touched.

His return was made possible by the blocking in front of him from Chris Board, Marte Mapu, Adrian Phillips, Christian Elliss, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Josh Uche, Brenden Schooler, Matthew Slater and Pharaoh Brown.

Reagor became the fourth player in Patriots history to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown, joining Allen Carter (99 yards at Baltimore in 1975), Sammy Martin (95 yards at Indianapolis in 1988) and Bethel Johnson (93 yards at Cleveland in 2004).

Last season, the Patriots gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff to the Bills in the season finale at Highmark Stadium.