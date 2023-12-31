Travis Etienne scampers for 62-yard TD for Jaguars

Open Extended Reactions

Travis Etienne Jr. gave the Jaguars a little breathing room with a 62-yard touchdown run in which he broke three tackles along the sideline.

Etienne took a pitch right, beat linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos to the edge, cut inside a block by right guard Brandon Scherff, and got to the sideline at the Carolina 45-yard line. He broke a tackle attempt by safety Xavier Woods at the 33 and another by safety Vonn Bell at the 14 before carrying linebacker Deion Jones the last 2 yards into the end zone.

It was Etienne's longest run of the season and made him the first Jaguars player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2009 to rush for 10 touchdowns in a season. With Etienne's run and Brandon McManus' extra point, the Jaguars took a 16-0 lead.