          Titans' Will Levis ruled out vs. Texans with foot injury

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNDec 31, 2023, 07:55 PM
              DJ Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He joined ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets. He's a former athlete who finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch DJ on ESPN Radio on his show, "Talkin' Texans."
          HOUSTON -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was ruled out after suffering a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

          Levis was injured when he was sacked by Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes, causing a fumble that was returned for a 13-yard touchdown by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for a 17-0 Texans lead.

          Levis had returned after missing last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 15.

          Before the injury, Levis went 2-for-6 for 16 yards with one sack. Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill replaced Levis.