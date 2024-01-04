Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who at 33 is winding down his 12th NFL season, left no doubt Wednesday that he plans to continue playing in 2024.

"One hundred percent," he said.

With the Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs taking a major hit because of their loss last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers -- ESPN's Football Power Index has them at 26.9% heading into the regular-season finale -- the subject of Wagner's future came up during his weekly news conference.

Wagner, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday and is scheduled to become a free agent in March, was asked what this season has informed him about what he might want to do next season.

"There's no might," he said. "I never thought anything else outside of that."

Less clear is where Wagner will play in 2024. The Seahawks' all-time leading tackler returned to Seattle last March on a one-year, $5.5 million deal after spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he mutually parted ways in February.

Wagner said he didn't consider whether he would stay with the Seahawks beyond 2023 when he re-signed with Seattle.

"I didn't think too far," he said. "I just was trying to be present in the moment that I had and trying to make the most out of that and let the cards fall where they may."

Wagner added to his Hall of Fame worthy resume with his ninth Pro Bowl selection to go along with six first-team All-Pro nods. His 168 tackles this season are two off Zaire Franklin's league lead and two shy of the career high he set in 2021.

Wagner also has 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 3 passes defensed and a fumble recovery for the NFL's 27th-ranked defense. By playing in every game, he is on track to max out the $5.5 million base value of his one-year contract. He earned a $750,000 incentive by making the Pro Bowl on the original ballot.

"He's had a fantastic season coming back to us," coach Pete Carroll said. "His leadership and the example that he sets for other guys. He doesn't have to say much; he just does everything well and right and the fact that he's had a productive year and is making his plays and making a ton of tackles again, and his durability again, which is just so remarkable throughout his career, is just a statement of is overall conditioning and development and maintenance, all that it takes to do that.

"That's incredible he's played this much. One hundred and sixty-something tackles, that's amazing. He's done everything we could have hoped for, I think."

Going into the season, the Seahawks weren't planning for Wagner to be an every-down player, yet he has been on the field for a team-high 98.3% of their defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. That is despite fellow inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks making it back for the opener from his Jan. 1, 2023, ACL tear.

"I feel good," Wagner said. "I feel like I have a great team that helps me stay in shape and stay ready. I've got great examples of guys that have played a long time that are not selfish with information on how to last. So I just try to do my best to do that, and I feel fine."

Carroll was asked if he plans on Wagner being back next season.

"I would think yes," Carroll said. "We would love to have him."

Absent ties, the Seahawks need a win over Arizona and a Packers loss to the Bears to make the playoffs as the NFC's seventh seed.