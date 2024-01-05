Marcus Spears voices his eagerness to see how the AFC South race among the Jaguars, Colts and Texans unfolds this weekend. (0:55)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars might have to try to win the AFC South without their starting quarterback.

Coach Doug Pederson said he needs to see Trevor Lawrence throw the ball a little harder in practice on Friday to test his sprained right AC joint and the decision to start Lawrence against Tennessee could go all the way up until just before kickoff.

"It's day to day," Pederson said. "Today will be a big day for him [as well as Saturday]. He's progressing well.

"... He's worked a lot with our trainers on the side so today for me will be probably the first time to see him throw harder than he did yesterday or the day before."

Pederson also said the team will not make a decision on whether to sign receiver Christian Kirk (core muscle) to the active roster until Saturday afternoon. Kirk suffered his injury on Dec. 4 and has missed the Jaguars' past four games and the team opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday. He was limited in practice this week.

Lawrence was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. If he's cleared medically he'll play, Pederson said.

"He'll try to do everything he can to protect himself but at the same time, if he's out there he's rolling and we'll go play," Pederson said.

The Jaguars (9-7) can win the AFC South by beating the Titans (5-11) in Nashville, giving them back-to-back division titles for just the second time in franchise history and first this century. They won AFC Central titles in 1998-99.

The Jaguars also can make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans, but they would need Pittsburgh to lose to Baltimore, Denver to lose to Las Vegas and the Houston-Indianapolis game not result in a tie. If the Jaguars lose to the Titans the Texans-Colts winner would be the AFC South champion.