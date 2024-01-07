Chris Olave's juggling TD, Rashid Shaheed's score give Saints lead

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Chris Olave saved one of his best catches of the regular season for last.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was running in tight one-on-one coverage down the sideline in the third quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Olave batted a pass from quarterback Derek Carr into the air over the defender's head, then stuck out his right hand as he crossed into the end zone, batting it back into his left hand for the TD.

Once the touchdown was secured, Olave, who also had a juggling catch against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, threw up both hands and ran around in celebration. The 26-yard score put the Saints up 24-17 with 13:08 left in the third quarter.

The Saints quickly followed that up with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Carr to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to extend the lead to 31-17.

Carr dropped back with extended time in the pocket and decisively heaved the ball downfield to Shaheed, who easily caught it in the end zone for the score.