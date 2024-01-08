Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins will be without several defensive starters for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday.

Linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker will not only miss Saturday's game but the remainder of the postseason, McDaniel said, after suffering foot and wrist injuries, respectively, in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Baker underwent surgery on his wrist Monday; he had just returned from a four-week absence with a knee injury. McDaniel said Van Ginkel's treatment timeline is still being determined but confirmed he will miss the remainder of the postseason.

Their injuries take two more starters away from a decimated linebacker corps that already lost Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb for the season. Second-year linebacker Cameron Goode, who filled in Sunday night for Van Ginkel, also suffered a torn patella tendon in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram are currently the only healthy outside linebackers on the Dolphins' roster, while Duke Riley, Channing Tindall and David Long Jr. remain Miami's healthy inside linebackers.

McDaniel also said the team doesn't plan for cornerback Xavien Howard to play in Saturday's game. He is expected to miss his second straight game after suffering a foot injury in Miami's Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. McDaniel said his injury will not require surgery and it remains possible, albeit unlikely, that Howard plays against the Chiefs.

Veteran Eli Apple is expected to start in Howard's place; he allowed 8 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Bills, but he did come away with an interception.