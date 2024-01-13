Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who worked hard in his rehab to make it back this week, is out for Monday night's wild-card matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown has made enough progress that, if the Eagles advance, he could return for the divisional playoff, per sources.

Brown exited late in the first quarter of the Eagles' 27-10 loss to the Giants in the regular season finale after his right leg was pinned awkwardly behind him while he was being tackled by cornerback Nick McCloud.

Brown caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns this season.