SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For most of the first quarter, the Green Bay Packers were in firm control against the San Francisco 49ers. But two long, time-consuming drives resulted in just three points for Green Bay.

That left a big opening that the Niners took advantage of to jump into the lead. Facing third-and-5 at Green Bay's 32, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back, rolled to his right and found tight end George Kittle open down the right hash.

Purdy's pass dropped perfectly into Kittle's hands for a 32-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead for the Niners with 8:42 left in the second quarter.

It was Purdy's 11th touchdown pass outside the pocket this season. Including the playoffs. That's the most in the NFL this season.

After a big penalty and touchdown pass put the Packers ahead in the third quarter, the 49ers answered quickly with a pair of big strikes of their own.

On third-and-6 from their 29, Purdy hit Kittle on a crossing pattern to the left. Kittle made a defender miss and raced 32 yards to Green Bay's 39. On the next play, Niners running back Christian McCaffrey did the rest.

McCaffrey took a pitch to the right, cut inside, made a defender miss and raced for a 39-yard touchdown. Kicker Jake Moody's extra point made it 14-13 Niners with 7:39 left in the third quarter.

McCaffrey's 39-yard run was more rushing yards than the Niners had on their 11 attempts combined (34 yards). It was the longest rushing touchdown by the 49ers in a postseason game since Colin Kaepernick's 56-yard rushing score in the 2012 NFC Divisional round (also against Green Bay).