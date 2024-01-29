The 49ers overcome a 24-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions and set up a showdown with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game, advancing to play in Super LVIII, the franchise's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions seemed to be in control when they headed into halftime up 24-7. But the 49ers roared back with 17 unanswered points in eight minutes during the third quarter.

San Francisco kept the momentum going in the fourth quarter, taking a three-point lead after Jake Moody hit a 33-yard field goal with 9:52 left in the game. On the Lions' ensuing drive, they failed to convert on fourth down near the red zone and the 49ers responded with a touchdown, stretching their lead to 10 to ice the game.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards and a touchdown and interception, and Christian McCaffrey ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 273 passing yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams each had a rushing touchdown.

Another Bay Area team and the alma maters of 49ers players were among the first to offer their congratulations.

Things you love to see: https://t.co/u5ru3qiRgj — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 29, 2024

Former and current NFL players shared their thoughts on the 49ers' win, including some coming to the defense of Purdy.

Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl starting QB in 2 years is crazy man...



Give that man Brock Purdy his flowers. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdys legs is what put the 9ers over the edge! 3rd down conversions on 3rd and longs were 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽(sadly)



LIONS! Wow incredibly proud of the product you all put out there this year. I look forward to building on this! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 29, 2024

Purdy has his haters in shambles....now he has to go thru Mahomes. Get your popcorn ready 🔥🔥🔥 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 29, 2024

If Dan Campbell kicks one of those FG's we have a tie game....if he kicks both they are winning. Loved the fight by Detroit. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 29, 2024

And of course they lose by 3. The same amount of points they would've got if they kicked the FG on that 4th down. That's craaaaazy — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) January 29, 2024

That Purdy hate got real quiet 😂 — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) January 29, 2024

This man tore his UCL in the NFC Championship game last year, came back the next year and put up MVP numbers in the regular season, and led his team to the Super Bowl...



And people still gon say he's not that good 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) January 29, 2024