          Sports world reacts to Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game

          play
          49ers rally past Lions to win NFC title, book trip to Super Bowl (2:01)

          The 49ers overcome a 24-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions and set up a showdown with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. (2:01)

          • ESPN staffJan 29, 2024, 03:43 AM

          The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game, advancing to play in Super LVIII, the franchise's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

          The Lions seemed to be in control when they headed into halftime up 24-7. But the 49ers roared back with 17 unanswered points in eight minutes during the third quarter.

          San Francisco kept the momentum going in the fourth quarter, taking a three-point lead after Jake Moody hit a 33-yard field goal with 9:52 left in the game. On the Lions' ensuing drive, they failed to convert on fourth down near the red zone and the 49ers responded with a touchdown, stretching their lead to 10 to ice the game.

          Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards and a touchdown and interception, and Christian McCaffrey ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 273 passing yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams each had a rushing touchdown.

