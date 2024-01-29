Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers are facing off in the NFC Championship Game for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Lions opened their second conference championship appearance by jumping out to a 14-0 lead, courtesy of touchdowns by Jameson Williams and David Montgomery.

Christian McCaffrey responded by dominating the 49ers' ensuing 75-yard drive, which ended with a touchdown in his six straight playoff game. Then, after the San Francisco defense got its first stop of the game, Brock Purdy threw his first career postseason interception. Detroit cashed in on the costly turnover on the next drive with Jahmyr Gibbs' 15-yard rushing touchdown.

Following a three-and-out possession by the 49ers, the Lions ended the first half with Michael Badgley's 21-yard field goal.

Here are the biggest plays and top moments from the 2023 NFC Championship Game.