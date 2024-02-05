Open Extended Reactions

Running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday in a post to social media.

"I've been blessed to be able to play the game of football for 26 years and looking back there are many people I would like to thank," Burkhead wrote, proceeding to note his parents; his wife, Danielle; his two children; his coaches; ownership and support staff; his teammates; and fans.

Burkhead, 33, played for three teams over 10 seasons, last appearing in an NFL game in 2022.

Drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska in 2013 by the Cincinnati Bengals, Burkhead had 3,442 total yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.

He signed as a free agent with the New England Patriots in 2017 and set a career best with eight touchdowns that season (5 rushing, 3 receiving), and helped the franchise win a Super Bowl to cap the 2018 campaign when he scored three touchdowns that postseason. He finished his career with the Houston Texans after signing with the team in 2021, setting a career best in rushing yards that season with 427.