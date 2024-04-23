Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Diontae Johnson was surprised in March when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers, but the wide receiver won't be surprised if he helps quarterback Bryce Young improve over a rocky rookie season.

"Just a guy that can get open, just give him a sense of comfort when he's back there knowing he has a guy that can get open anywhere on the field,'' Johnson said on Tuesday, the first of a three-day voluntary minicamp for teams with new head coaches. "That's what I'm here to do, to make plays."

Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, didn't have that last season when he ranked 29th of 30 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR (33.4). None of his receivers ranked higher than 37th in open score, which ESPN analytics defines as the likelihood a receiver would be able to complete a catch if targeted.

Johnson, a 2021 Pro Bowler, ranked 12th last season with a score of 79 and his 94 over the past two seasons is the best in the NFL.

New coach Dave Canales said Johnson's release ability is "second to none." He made it clear to Johnson in their initial meeting he would be the X receiver and Young's first option in the progressions of the passing game.

Johnson believes he and Young will work well together.

"He's accurate, smart," Johnson said of Young. "That's what I've seen from watching his tape. A great player. Can make plays. Can make any throw on the field. I'm here to make him better ... help him grow."

The reason Johnson is in Charlotte is where his first news conference since the trade got interesting. After saying he was blessed that Carolina gave him a chance for a "fresh start," the 2019 third-round pick out of Toledo was asked if he needed a fresh start.

"Umm. That's up to them [Steelers]," Johnson said. "I can control only what I can control. I'm here. I'm ready to work."

The Steelers traded Johnson and the 240th pick of this week's draft to the Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and the 178th pick. They traded him after a season in which they used three different starting quarterbacks in Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph; during an offseason when they signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields.

"It was a lot of ups and downs,'' Johnson said of the 2023 season in which he had a career-low 51 catches. "Every receiver wants the ball, wants to make plays. I'm not trying to sound selfish or whatever. I just know what I can bring to the table and help the team win. That's the kind of player I am.

"They did what they did over there. I'm just happy to be here."

Johnson is one of many pieces the Panthers brought in to help Young. They also spent $150 million in free agency to sign guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to fix what was dismal protection from the center-guard spot last year.

To that and the addition of Johnson, Young said he was "super excited" without knocking the talent around him last season.

"They're all hungry, great players, guys that obviously are going to contribute," Young said. "It's great just for us to have a lot of newness here, a lot of new idea, new energy, new people."

Much of that energy was comes from Canales, who was all over the field Tuesday for his first practice as an NFL head coach. It also was that energy that confused Johnson the first time the two met for a dinner after the trade.

"After the dinner somebody told me he was the head coach," Johnson said. "I was a little surprised. But other than that, I love his energy. I'm excited personally."

Johnson is so excited that he insists whether or not the Panthers give him an extension as he enters the final year of his contract isn't important.

"Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I'm just going to do my job. If they feel like they want to go down that road that'll come. I'm not worried about a contract extension now. I'm here to help the team win."