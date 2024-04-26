Check out some of the top college highlights from new Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Before the Baltimore Ravens selected Nate Wiggins in the NFL draft's first round Thursday night, team officials were getting constant reminders from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney that the Tigers cornerback was still on the board.

"We were getting texts from the head coach," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Dabo was texting us during the first round [saying], 'Please take this guy.'"

Swinney, who attended Wiggins' draft party, gave him a hug after he was drafted by the Ravens.

"Nate is as talented as we've ever had come through here at his position from a skill set standpoint," Swinney said in a press release Thursday night.

One of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Wiggins unexpectedly fell to No. 30. He said he was unaware that Swinney had contacted Baltimore, but he was certain that the Ravens were targeting him.

"They always told me if I was there, and I was available, they were going to take me," Wiggins said. "So, it was just, 'Will I be available?'"