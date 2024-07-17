Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The initial impression of the Baltimore Ravens' defense under new coordinator Zach Orr is it's as aggressive as Orr was when he played.

An All-Pro linebacker for the Ravens eight years ago, Orr takes over for Mike Macdonald, who left to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Orr, a first-time playcaller, has a vision for his defense.

"I want our defense to play together, first and foremost -- 11 people playing as one, let's start there," Orr said. "The next thing is, I want it to be violent -- very violent [and] physical. That's just the standard here. Everything we're going to do is going to be with physicality and violence."

Baltimore is coming off a historic season defensively. The Ravens became the first NFL team to record the fewest points allowed (16.5), most sacks (60) and most takeaways (31) in a single season.

"Last year doesn't matter anymore," Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith said. "It's a new year, new team, but we still have a lot of these dogs on the team, and it's just about staying hungry. We hunt as a pack, and I think of a safari and things like that, a pack of hyenas, lions whoever it is, [nobody] doesn't want to run up on those guys. I feel like we have that mindset and guys on all three levels."

With veteran reporting to training camp starting on July 20, are the Ravens better, worse or the same on defense?

Here is a position-by-position analysis for 2024:

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike recorded a career-high 13 sacks last season. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Defensive line

Additions: Josh Tupou, Deadrin Senat, C.J. Ravenell, Tramel Walthour

Losses: None

Returnees: Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Brent Urban, Broderick Washington, Rayshad Nichols

Better, worse or the same: Same

The Ravens return all of their defensive lineman from last year, including an All-Pro in Madubuike. Baltimore signed Madubuike to a four-year, $98 million extension after he recorded a career-high 13 sacks last season. There could be a change up front if Jones overtakes Pierce as the starting nose tackle. The Ravens need Washington to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Inside linebackers

Additions: Deion Jennings, Yvandy Rigby

Losses: Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips

Returnees: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Chris Board, Josh Ross

Better, worse or the same: Worse

The biggest change on defense is Simpson, a third-round pick from a year ago who is replacing Pro Bowl defender Queen, now with the rival Steelers. Simpson was impressive in his only start last season, but he has to prove he can produce at that level for a full year. He's been glued to Smith this offseason, from practice to dinners to even a vacation together. Smith became the third player in NFL history to total at least 100 tackles and one interception in each of his first six seasons.

Roquan Smith received Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in 2023. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Outside linebackers

Additions: Adisa Isaac, Joe Evans

Losses: Jadeveon Clowney, Tyus Bowser, Jeremiah Moon

Returnees: Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo, Malik Harrison, Tavius Robinson, Malik Hamm

Better, worse or the same: Worse

The Ravens are going to miss the constant pressure provided by Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. Baltimore returns Oweh and Van Noy, who combined for 14 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. Isaac, the most productive pass-rusher at Penn State last season, should provide much-needed depth after being drafted in the third round. The biggest boost could come from Ojabo, a former second-round pick who was limited to five games in two years due to injuries.

Cornerbacks

Additions: Nate Wiggins, Ka'dar Hollman, T.J. Tampa, Bump Cooper Jr.

Losses: Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin

Returnees: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet, Damarion Williams, Trayvon Mullen, Christian Matthew

Better, worse or the same: Better

Wiggins, the first-round pick who was the fastest defender at this year's NFL combine, significantly improves Baltimore at cornerback. He allowed only one completion over 20 yards last season at Clemson, which is why Baltimore had him ranked among its top 15 players in this draft. The Ravens will find a way to get him on the field despite bringing back both starters in Humphrey and Stephens. Maulet, a valuable nickel back, was re-signed for depth.

Linebacker Odafe Owe, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and nose tackle Michael Pierce return for the 2024 season. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Safeties

Additions: Sanoussi Kane, Beau Brade, Jordan Toles

Losses: Geno Stone, Daryl Worley

Returnees: Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Ar'Darius Washington, Tre Swilling

Better, worse or the same: Worse

Baltimore has one of the best safety combinations in Hamilton, who could be a future NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Williams. The issue with Williams is durability. He has been a playmaker in the secondary, producing five interceptions and 16 passes defensed through two seasons in Baltimore. But he has missed 13 games due to injuries. That's why the loss of Stone, who signed with the Bengals after leading the AFC in interceptions, looms large for the Ravens. There is no clear-cut replacement for Stone on the roster.

Special teams

Additions: Randen Plattner (LS)

Losses: Tyler Ott (LS)

Returnees: Justin Tucker (K), Jordan Stout (P), Nick Moore (LS)

Better, worse or the same: Same

Moore returns after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury. Tucker, who is currently the longest-tenured Ravens player, enters his 13th season. Stout averaged a franchise-record 47.8 yards per punt last season.