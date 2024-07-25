Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Speaking for the first time since he and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to an adjusted contract, quarterback Matthew Stafford declined Wednesday to go into detail about the new deal, but said he's "happy to be out here playing football."

Stafford, who didn't speak to reporters during the Rams' offseason program, was asked whether he felt he ended up with what he was hoping for when he asked the team for an adjusted contract. Stafford started to say that it was a good agreement, before saying, "listen, I'm happy to be where I am."

"You know what I mean?" Stafford said. "I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be playing. I'm excited about playing football this year and that's what matters to me the most, to be honest."

Stafford was due a $31 million base salary this season on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Rams in 2022. While he has three years remaining on the contract, only $15 million of his $27 million salary in 2025 and none of the $26 million in 2026 were guaranteed on that contract prior to the adjustment, a team source told ESPN.

The two sides came to an agreement Tuesday, the day players were required to report to Loyola Marymount University for training camp. When asked whether there was a moment he thought he might not be on the field Wednesday because the contract dispute was not settled, Stafford said he doesn't "even think about that kind of stuff."

Rams coach Sean McVay praised Stafford's command and communication in his first training camp practice, saying, "I thought he did really well."

"I thought he got through some progressions really well and obviously finished the day with a great red zone touchdown to Davis Allen," McVay said.

In 15 games last season, Stafford threw for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.