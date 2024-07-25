Bengals head coach Zac Taylor explains that Ja'Marr Chase is one of the players with an agreed-upon plan "in place" after missing practice on Thursday. (0:29)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not practice for the second straight day, although coach Zac Taylor stressed on Thursday his absence was part of an agreed-upon plan "in place" between himself and Chase.

Taylor, speaking after practice, declined to specify when Chase will be available to practice. Taylor confirmed that Chase is healthy, which then raises the question on whether Chase is in the midst of a "hold-in" amid his desire for a contract extension on his rookie deal.

When asked if it was contract-related, Taylor referred to Chase's absence as being part of the staff's plan. Taylor also gave a similar answer regarding any potential concern that this could be an extended absence for Chase, who was wearing a ballcap instead of a helmet Thursday while observing the team as it continued its first week of training camp.

"I've got clear communication with all these guys," Taylor said, while adding that Chase's specific absence is part of "a plan that he and I have in place."

Before the team's first practice on Wednesday, Taylor said there was a plan for other veterans such as wide receiver Tee Higgins, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and quarterback Joe Burrow.

However, all three of those players practiced in some capacity in one of the two days this week. Hendrickson sat out on Thursday after participating on the first day. Higgins was limited on Thursday, and Burrow will not throw on Friday as he continues to come back from a season-ending wrist injury.

Taylor didn't indicate whether Chase will practice on Friday.

"We'll see tomorrow," the coach said.

The star wide receiver has been one of the Bengals' best players since the team drafted him with the fifth pick in 2021. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and set the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single year, something he did his rookie year.

Dating back to last season, a year before he was even eligible for an extension, Chase has stressed the importance of financial considerations on his next deal. He wanted to see the deal earned and given to Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, his college teammate at LSU.

In June, Jefferson received a deal worth $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed, which set records for the most by a non-quarterback in NFL history. At the team's annual media luncheon on Monday, team president Mike Brown said a deal for Chase was not imminent.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast," Brown said.

Chase, who declined to speak to reporters after each of the first two days of training camp, did not participate in any voluntary workouts in the offseason. While he did report for the mandatory veteran minicamp, he did not partake in any of the team drills aside from the walkthrough period.

By reporting for the start of training camp, Chase ensures that his contract accrues for yet another year. In April, the team exercised his fifth-year option for 2025 that is worth $21.8 million, according to OverTheCap.com.