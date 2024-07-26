Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- If CeeDee Lamb wants to know what a prolonged holdout from training camp feels like, he can reach out to Dallas Cowboys teammates Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott.

Martin missed three weeks of training camp last year before getting an adjustment made to his contract. Elliott missed all of camp and the preseason games in 2019 before signing a six-year, $90 million contract that included $50 million in guaranteed money.

Lamb's holdout is just three days and two practices old as he looks for a megadeal that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday he had talks with Lamb's agent, Tory Dandy, on Thursday. Jones also spoke with Todd France, the agent of Dak Prescott, as they try to work out a deal.

Martin and Elliott called missing camp a "tough situation."

"You're just at home, man, by yourself," Martin said. "I was just at home for a couple weeks. My family was up north, so you're sitting there in your thoughts, and you know what's going on at training camp. You know how exciting it is those first few weeks when you're out here getting around the guys and getting going. Just kind of a lonely feeling."

While Martin worked out in the Dallas area, Elliott went to Cabo for his training before his agent worked out the deal. He said he felt some "guilt" and "anxiety" as he waited.

The back-and-forth talks were difficult for Elliott.

"It's really tough because you go through your first three or four years and you guys are on the same side, and this is the first time that now you're kind of going against each other," Elliott said. "So, you've got to have a little thick skin. There's some little extra stuff that comes with it, but at the end of the day, we all have the same goal."

Lamb is scheduled to make $17.99 million on the fifth-year option. A new deal would likely land him somewhere around $32 million or more annually with $100 million guaranteed. He led the NFL in catches last season and set team records with 135 catches and 1,749 yards.

The absences of Elliott and Martin did not impact their on-field performance. Elliott ran for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl. Martin was named to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro.

Neither believes Lamb will have a problem getting up to speed once the situation is resolved.

"He's just got to know that everyone in that locker room has got his back," Martin said. "We know hopefully he'll be out here sooner rather than later."

Elliott said, "The team understands that CeeDee needs to handle his business and CeeDee understands that he has the support of the team behind him. Just stay in shape, which it looks like he's doing, and be ready to go once the deal gets done."

During practice, the Cowboys have not made concessions to Lamb's absence in terms of the repetitions for the other receivers. Jalen Tolbert has worked in Lamb's spot with the starters opposite Brandin Cooks.

"We need to get the connection between the receivers and the quarterbacks and take advantage of all these great reps we have out here in Oxnard, take advantage of this weather so it's really just about getting the volume towards your timing, get the rhythm, and everything you're trying to get done with the pass game," coach Mike McCarthy said. "So really, we're not affected by that because we would be operating the exact same way."