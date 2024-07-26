Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- Linebacker Micah Parsons knows he might be third on the list behind CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott when it comes to getting a contract extension done with the Dallas Cowboys, but he can't see himself leaving the organization even if he had the chance.

"When you talk about career and legacy, I don't think there's a better career you can have than when you're playing for the star and you have a chance to be the best with the star and you retire a Cowboy," Parsons said. "You look at [Jason] Witten, you look at Michael Irvin, you look at Emmitt [Smith], you see they're still in the community, still active. The star holds so much weight and the legacy that brings.

"Look at Charles [Haley], he still bothers me in the locker room every week. There's nothing like wearing the star when you do it the right way. So in terms of being here, I want to be here my whole life. I plan on building a house here and being in Dallas forever. I love the city. I love the community. I love for what it stands for."

While Smith's Hall of Fame career ended with the Arizona Cardinals, he retired a Cowboy.

Parsons is under contract through 2025 after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option in the spring. He is scheduled to make $21.32 million in 2025 if he does not sign an extension sooner. Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on his fifth-year option. Prescott can become a free agent in March.

In his first three seasons, Parsons has finished second twice and third once in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. He has been named to the Pro Bowl and has been a first- or second-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, combining for a total 40.5 sacks.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback this offseason with a deal averaging $35 million per season. Parsons could likely top that figure as soon as next offseason if negotiations pick up.

"To be honest with you, I always told you guys, the contract stuff will always take care of itself," Parsons said. "Winning games is what I need to take care of. I focus on winning games and making plays and getting sacks. Jerry [Jones] could meet up with [my] agent later and they handle all that other stuff. I don't know how that goes. I'm on my first deal, and I know I got two years left here, so I'm going to try to maximize those as much as possible."