OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- If there were any questions about how Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was feeling Saturday, he squashed them when he marched the offense down the field in a two-minute drill and hit Nelson Agholor for the touchdown.

In his first full practice of Ravens training camp, Jackson energized his teammates and fans with that clutch drive, a couple of long throws and some elusive scrambling. Jackson looked more like the NFL Most Valuable Player than someone who had missed four of the first five practices with an illness.

"I thought he looked good; he had a lot of energy," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he worked really hard to get out here and worked really hard to make sure he was ready to put his best foot forward as best as he could. I thought he did, and even as the practice went on, you could see him kind of finding himself even more and more. So, I was really happy about it."

This was a much more successful return for Jackson than his last one. After missing the first three days of camp with an illness, Jackson came back on Wednesday but only lasted an hour. He walked off midway through practice looking weary and exhausted.

Jackson was then sidelined for two more practices, and he underwent tests by the team's medical staff. After getting cleared, Jackson not only finished Saturday's two-hour practice but finished strong.

"Lamar brings that leader role," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. "But that smile, it's infectious, not only for the offense but for the team, knowing that your leader's here, knowing he's going to give every play he's got."

In the first week of camp, the Baltimore defense dominated the Jackson-less offense. On Saturday, Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce said it was "a lot more challenging" with Jackson on the field.

"Anytime you can bring your two-time MVP back, things get a little more hectic," Pierce said. "I'm glad to see he's healthy, doing well. And I said it makes our jobs as a defense a lot more harder, but we enjoy it."

It was an up-and-down start for Jackson. He hit tight end Isaiah Likely in stride on a deep pass down the sideline, but he also got intercepted twice by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Then, in the two-minute drill, Jackson faced a simulated scenario where the offense was down by five points at midfield with one minute, 20 seconds left. He found his rhythm, completing 5-of-6 passes including the touchdown to Agholor.

"He's the best quarterback in football, we believe," Harbaugh said, "and we are determined to prove it."