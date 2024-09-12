NFL stars are back with fashionable appearances for Week 2.

The Buffalo Bills took a jet ride to Florida for the first "Thursday Night Football" game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

It's the Dolphin's first time playing on Thursday night since they lost 27-15 to the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sept. 29, 2022. The Bills played one Thursday game last year, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Oct. 26.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrived comfortably to Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the AFC East clash.

Here are some of the NFL's cleanest arrivals in Week 2.

Poyer in the building 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/Fg6wUPQQ0p — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 12, 2024