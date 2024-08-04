Falcons optimistic about improving league-worst pass rush

Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake took then-free agent defensive end James Smith-Williams out for a steak dinner in the swanky Buckhead area of the city in April.

The point of the meeting was to woo Smith-Williams to Atlanta after he spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders. In doing so, Morris and Lake laid out exactly what was going to be expected of the former seventh-round pick: versatility and stuffing the run at both the defensive end and outside linebacker positions.

Smith-Williams ended up signing with the Falcons on April 10, an acquisition that made few headlines at the time. But Smith-Williams has been a key early part of Atlanta's evolving defensive front that is trying to break out as a unit without any real brand-name stars.

"They honestly had a pretty clear, concise plan, and what they told me is kind of what manifested," Smith-Williams said.

The Falcons have not had a double-digit sacker since Vic Beasley with 15.5 in 2016, which coincides with the last era where Atlanta had a winning team [last one was 10-6 in 2017]. Over the last five seasons, the team has just 138 sacks -- the fewest in the NFL by 23. Smith-Williams probably won't be the next Beasley -- he has only seven career sacks -- but he is expected to be part of a rotation that not only gets to the quarterback but is also effective in every other way, depending upon the situation.

Morris has talked a lot in training camp about "role clarity." He and his staff have made it clear to every individual player what the vision and expectation are for them. When it comes to the defensive front, Smith-Williams, known for his physicality, is expected to do a number of different things well, while linebacker/defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice will be among those trying to get to the quarterback.

"James, throughout his career, has been one heck of a run-stopper, and we've got other guys like [Ebiketie] who is projected to be one heck of a pass rusher," Morris said. "So, if you put those guys together, and you find ways to really identify their role and see what they can do as opposed to what they can't, I think you find really good players."

The Falcons are hoping Bralen Trice brings the type of pass-rush success he enjoyed at Washington. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Attempting to play to the strength of their personnel has taken shape in other ways. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison, a 22-year-old prospect going into his second year, has gained more than 20 pounds and moved to the interior of the line after playing mostly defensive end last year. He'll join veteran stalwarts Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, who has been the team's best performing defensive lineman in camp, as players who can penetrate from the middle.

Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Lorenzo Carter will move back to the outside and EDGE, which he prefers, after spending time inside. Defensive linemen Ta'Quon Graham, Kentavius Street and LaCale London have all had success at various points so far in camp. And the Falcons have brought back defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who has not played since 2021 and has gotten in much better shape since OTAs in the spring. Goldman played under Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers with the Chicago Bears.

Last Wednesday, on the second day of practicing with pads, the new Atlanta defense under Lake showed out for the first time with six sacks. Jarrett, Trice, Street and linebackers Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss and Milo Eifler all got to either quarterback, Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. Andersen, Elliss and Nate Landman have been a rotating three-headed monster at inside linebacker.

Lake, the former University of Washington head coach who was the Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach in 2023, described the philosophy of his front seven as one that can confuse an offense. Players known for rushing the passer might drop back into coverage. Defenders who typically drop can rush unexpectedly.

"And the more we can do that, it looks very, very complex to our opponent," Lake said. "But the way we install it ... we can keep it very simple for us. But hopefully cause a lot of headaches for our opponent."

Trice, one of the best at getting to the quarterback in college football the last few years, said he expects "greatness" from the Falcons' pass rush.

"I say that with a lot of confidence," Trice said. "Just being in the position room and on the field with all the guys, the D-linemen or our guys in my room. Just the confidence we have in our pass-rush game right now, you guys can see it 1-on-1 [drills] and [individual drills], even team drills. So I'm really excited to see what we're going to do on third down and every down."