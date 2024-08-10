Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis quickly established himself as a legitimate deep passing threat as a rookie last season.

Just check the numbers.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Levis had 32 completions of 20-plus yards. That was the seventh-most since he made his debut in Week 8. Levis averaged 10.3 air yards per pass attempt, the highest in the NFL in that span (min. 50 pass attempts). And that was with a wide receiver group that was relatively unproven other than veteran DeAndre Hopkins.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon set out to make life better for Levis by signing free agent receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Levis is working to generate chemistry with his new receivers in different ways, stretching the field vertically with Ridley and horizontally with Boyd.

Ridley is one of the swifter route runners in the NFL because of his ability to vary speeds and how sudden he is getting in and out of his breaks. While that's a tremendous threat to defensive backs, it requires a getting-used-to period for Levis. Levis is working to get a feel for Ridley's quickness and vertical speed during camp.

"He's so dang fast," Levis said. "Sometimes you gotta throw a ball a little differently to get him right. It's three and a hitch then throw it 50 yards down the field. We're trying to attack that."

Levis dropped back during a team period last Wednesday and scanned the field before Ridley flashed to his right. Ridley had gotten a step on cornerback Tre Avery, so Levis stepped into throw and launched the ball over 40 yards down the field. The pass had the perfect trajectory under it, forcing Ridley to accelerate as he pulled away from the defender.

It was one of multiple deep connections the pair made on the day. The success is good news for a tandem that first-year head coach Brian Callahan has worked to help become more consistent with their timing.

"It hasn't been great to start," Callahan said. "We've missed a few opportunities down the field. You have to find ways to work with the receivers in practice, after practice, before practice. It just takes time."

In addition to the field work, Callahan has sat down with Levis and the receivers to watch film of past quarterback/receiver tandems he has worked with. A few that come to mind include Peyton Manning/Demaryius Thomas, Matthew Stafford/Marvin Jones Jr. and Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase.

If Levis/Ridley becomes the next dangerous duo, it will validate the four-year, $92 million deal Ridley signed with the Titans in March after posting 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Ridley is making it his personal mission to get it right with Levis.

"I want to get better, man," Ridley said. "Get away from these [defenders] even more and make it even more open for Will. So we can just nail it. I need to continue to get more crafty and make the plays that are thrown to me."

Calvin Ridley's speed should pair well with the strong arm of Will Levis. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

While Ridley looks to create deep passing chemistry with Levis, Boyd is finding a way to become a safety valve. As a slot receiver, Boyd's ability to work the middle of the field is something that Callahan valued when the two were together with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023. It's also why they're together now in Nashville.

"There's something about Tyler that he's just very reliable," Callahan said. "He's always where he is supposed to be. The ball finds him because of it."

Getting the timing down with Boyd will come into play especially on third downs where he can continue to be a slot machine. Knowing where to settle into the window and always being where the quarterback wants him to be will earn trust. Levis can count on Boyd to be in position to make a play whenever he's in trouble.

"I'm so versatile, knowing the field and where I'm supposed to be," Boyd said. "I might have a route, and he's expecting me to run across the field, but we see there's a window, so I shut it down and he gives it to me. Having that in the slot is going to power this offense."

Boyd mostly runs quick slants, out-breaking routes and other similar concepts to make defenses cover sideline to sideline. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Boyd is bigger than the typical slot receiver. Callahan admires how Boyd plays the slot with a more physical approach but still brings the crafty route running.

On plays where a receiver lined up in the slot, Boyd ranks first in receiving yards (3,357) and receptions (273) since 2019, and he's also tied for 10th in touchdowns (15) in that period from the slot.

Levis and Boyd already seem to be in sync during practice. The two connected on plays to extend drives during third-down team periods. One of the throws Levis delivered to Boyd came on a crossing route against a blitz. Boyd replaced the blitzing linebacker, Levis hit him in stride and the receiver broke off a long run that went over 60 yards.

It isn't hard to imagine Boyd finishing among the team leaders in receptions while Ridley's big-play ability could end up leading the team in receiving yards. But Levis has to be the triggerman and make sure his players get the necessary opportunities.

"You want to spread the ball around," Levis said. "Give the guys love and show that you have confidence and trust in them, that you'll be coming to them with the ball."

Levis and the Titans will take the field Saturday when they host the San Francisco 49ers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN Network) in their preseason opener.