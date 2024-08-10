Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals will be Super Bowl contenders with a healthy Joe Burrow this season. (2:10)

CINCINNATI -- The most interesting thing about the Cincinnati Bengals' running backs room is who's not in it.

For the past seven years, Joe Mixon carried the ball 1,571 times, excluding two playoff runs, on his way to becoming one of the best backs in franchise history. This offseason marked the end of that run. Cincinnati signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss in free agency and eventually traded the 28-year-old Mixon to the Houston Texans.

The Bengals have a lot of carries to replace. But inside the building, there is excitement about those who will be tasked with that responsibility. Moss and second-year player Chase Brown are the front-runners to lead a rushing attack that could -- and should -- improve.

"I'm really excited about both of them," Bengals center Ted Karras said. "And both of them are willing blockers and both are great receivers. We need to deliver a good run game for [quarterback Joe Burrow]. And for ourselves."

Last year, the Bengals ranked 23rd in the league in successful rush rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That metric determines the amount of runs that produced positive expected points added.

Perhaps more concerning was the lack of explosive rushing plays. Between Weeks 1 and 17, before a dead-rubber season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati's running backs ranked 17th in percentage of carries that were 10 or more yards, per ESPN Stats & Information.

There's optimism that Moss and Brown can improve those aspects.

Last season, Moss led all running backs with 8.1 yards per carry on rushes outside the tackles. When the Bengals signed Moss to a two-year deal worth $8 million, they liked how productive he was out of shotgun formations, which Cincinnati used at the third-highest rate in 2023.

Moss is also more versatile than Mixon. Mixon was primarily on the field for first and second downs and rarely on the field for third downs, where pass blocking is an emphasis for running backs. In signing Moss, Cincinnati succeeded in adding a veteran who can do multiple things.

"Zach's a guy that has a ton of value," said Bengals running backs coach Justin Hill. "He can play all four downs. He's a guy that's got a ton of tools in his tool belt -- run game, pass game and then pass protection."

Whether it's running, receiving or pass blocking, Zack Moss is expected to be a valuable asset for the Bengals. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

That versatility means there will be more flexibility in how Moss and Brown are used, which could lead to more offense variance. When Mixon was on the field last season, the Bengals had a passing rate of 58.7%, per ESPN Stats & Info. With Mixon on the sideline, that rate jumped up to 74.4%.

In a group that includes Moss, Brown and veterans Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans, Brown believes each running back can be useful for the offense.

"In our room, we all bring something different to the table," Brown said. "So I'm just excited about this year and feeding off each other, feeding off these explosive plays that we're all going to make."

Brown is the top candidate to help the Bengals create those big plays on the ground. His speed was on full display last season when he hit 22.05 miles per hour on a screen play he turned into a 54-yard touchdown. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, that was the second-fastest registered time on a scoring play last season.

Based on what he has shown in camp, Brown is capable of reeling off those extended runs.

"If you clear him through the first level of the line of scrimmage, he could take it all the way," Karras said.

That aspect is critical. Cincinnati wants its offense to be more explosive than it was a year ago. That includes Burrow being able to find wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for downfield gains.

"If we're gashing you with the run so much that you have to drop a safety down, that's what we're trying to get to," Karras said.

How the Bengals use Moss and Brown, especially on early downs and in the red zone, will be an important development throughout the rest of training camp and the regular season. But whatever the mix, it should produce the quality rushing attack Cincinnati needs.

"Nothing's really been verbalized yet," Brown said regarding usage rates. "I think our whole mindset is we'll just feed off each other in this room, and however it plays out, that's how it's going to play out."