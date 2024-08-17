Daniel Jones throws two interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown, against the Houston Texans. (0:43)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a disastrous start in his return from a torn ACL when he threw a pair of first-quarter interceptions on Saturday in a 28-10 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

In his first quarter of game action since tearing the ACL in his right knee back in November, Jones threw two interceptions on his first three drives. He also almost threw an interception on his first pass of the contest.

"Obviously first quarter didn't go how we wanted it," Jones told reporters. "Bad decision and a bad throw [on the interception for a touchdown]."

Jones finished the contest 11-of-18 passing for 138 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He led a pair of scoring drives in the second half.

But it was on the Giants' second drive of the contest when Jones made an ill-advised throw that proved costly. He was pressured by Houston's Derek Barnett on a dropback in the end zone and in danger of being tackled for a safety. With Barnett hanging near his feet, Jones irresponsibly floated a throw to tight end Theo Johnson in the left flat.

The ball hit Texans safety Jalen Pitre in the chest at the Giants' 6-yard line. Pitre corralled the pass for the easy interception and waltzed into the end zone for the score.

Jones conceded after the game he should have thrown it at his receiver's feet. That was a bad mistake, one that veteran quarterbacks shouldn't make.

"Made a poor decision backed up," coach Brian Daboll said.

On the Giants' following drive, Jones tried to hit well-covered wide receiver Jalin Hyatt down the right sideline. Houston standout cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was running stride for stride and made a nice diving interception.

That didn't bother Daboll quite as much. He thought that throw was the correct decision, except that his quarterback put the ball a bit too far inside. It allowed Stingley to make the interception.

The Giants and Jones seemed willing to chalk that up to being a good player making a good player.

Jones did bounce back before his afternoon ended at halftime, although by that time the Texans primarily had their backups in the game on defense. He connected deep down the left sideline with wide receiver Darius Slayton for a 44-yard gain that put the ball at the 1-yard line on the very next drive in the second quarter. Devin Singletary ran it in for a touchdown two plays later.

The Giants later added a field goal during a two-minute drive just before halftime.

"It felt good to execute and move the ball there in the two-minute drive," Jones said. "Guys made some big-time plays out there."

Among them rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. He had four catches for 54 yards in the contest, including an impressive leaping grab near the sideline late in the second quarter to set up the field goal.

Nobody was willing to chalk up Jones' slow start to rust. But Jones hadn't been in a game situation since tearing his knee Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. This was the first live environment, nine-plus months later, where the defenders were allowed to hit the quarterback.

Perhaps most importantly, Jones moved well and had one run for 12 yards. He didn't take any big hits and wasn't sacked. He made it out unscathed.

"I feel good physically. Knee felt really good," Jones said. "Excited to be out there. Grateful for all the people who helped me get to this point. All the doctors and trainers and staff that have helped. It was fun to be out there."