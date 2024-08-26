Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Expectations are high for the Houston Texans after falling one game shy of the AFC Championship Game last season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a rookie, and DeMeco Ryans was in his first year as a head coach. So with a year under their belts, there's a buzz for them to build off for Year 2.

In the offseason, the organization aggressively overhauled the roster by spending $244.3 million in guaranteed money, which is the fifth most according to ESPN Stats & Information in an attempt to build 2023's success.

The spending included blockbuster trades -- that led to restructured deals and extensions -- and signings to bolster the roster around Stroud, who became the fifth rookie to throw for over 4,000 yards (4,108). Now, the Texans have the fourth-best odds to win the AFC (+750) and seventh best odds to win the Super Bowl (+1600), according to ESPN BET.

Stroud acknowledged "it's not going to be easy" to surpass Year 1's accomplishments, but the Texans "have a target" in terms of goals.

Ryans held a team meeting before the first day of training camp and addressed the expectations outside the building. His message was clear: Block out the noise.

"People talk about expectations, and everybody wants to talk about what people on the outside are saying, but it doesn't drive what we do inside," Ryans told ESPN. "It's the same. It's no different than last year. ... We have high expectations internally, and that's all that matters to us."

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) going into his second season is one of the reasons why the Texans have Super Bowl expectations. Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

THE INTERNAL GOAL is fueled by the roster. The Texans have Pro Bowlers in five different position groups. Add that with the emergence of Stroud, and it's a big part of why they believe a Super Bowl is possible.

"[Stroud] is special now. He can make a no-play into a play," Texans receiver Nico Collins told ESPN. "The expectation for us is to get to that Super Bowl. Just taking it one game at a time, one week at a time. For us, it's about just being dialed in. We got the weapons, we got the tools. If we all bought in, man, nobody gonna stop us."

Collins is echoing how the team feels about their chances with Stroud. Having that belief from his team as second-year quarterback is "very honoring" to the former No. 2 pick out of Ohio State.

"I don't think that is something I necessarily came in here with last year," Stroud said. "But it is a new year, and I think I put it on the field last year but also this camp. I have also had a decent camp. For me, it is just having something to show for it and building that trust also off the field."

Trading for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon and All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs also fueled offseason buzz. Diggs (107 receptions, 1,183 yards, eight touchdowns in 2023) teaming with with Collins and Tank Dell (2,006 combined receiving yards in 2023) is tantalizing on paper. That's part of why Stroud has the second-best odds (+850) to win MVP.

On defense, the Texans signed All-Pro pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who's coming off a career-high 16.5 sacks, to pair with 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. In the secondary, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had a strong training camp and appeared ready to build off last season when he finished with five interceptions, which was tied for the fourth most in the league.

"We got some ballers all around -- offense, defense, special teams. This team is completely stacked," Hunter told ESPN. "And not just that. It's a mixture of young and older guys with a lot of experience."

THE EXPERIENCE DEALING with the all of the buzz is what makes adding veterans like Mixon valuable.

Mixon led the Cincinnati Bengals in rushing (1,205 yards) in 2021, when they made a Super Bowl appearance.

Mixon wouldn't compare this Texans team to his past teams, but he understands what it takes to make deep playoff runs.

"I've been in this situation in previous years, and we prevailed," Mixon told ESPN. "That's what we play the game for. Everybody wants to be the best or have the best record. This is why we do this. Obviously, to try to reach the ultimate goal -- which is the Super Bowl."

First things first for the Texans, though. They have to reach a place that they've never been in franchise history -- the AFC Championship Game -- before their title aspirations can become a reality. But one message that is consistent in Houston is the grind to reach those goals.

Safety Jalen Pitre believes they've been "pushing each other" in training camp to prepare for the moment.

"There's no limit for us," Pitre said. "But to be honest, the talent doesn't mean anything if we don't work. We can have all of these great players, but it doesn't matter if we don't put the work in, if we don't really strain ourselves on a daily basis to simulate those game time reps. So I think that's the biggest thing, and I think that's what we're doing."

With the roster general manager Nick Caserio has assembled with Ryans leading the way, they know it's up to them to execute. It also doesn't hurt to have Stroud building on his historic rookie season.

"[Stroud]'s a guy that is ready to lead, and he's ready for the big moment," Pitre said. "I feel like there's nothing that C.J. can't do."

Whether Stroud can win a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but with the preseason in the rear and the pyrotechnics looming, the Texans are ready to kick off the season at the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS) on Sept. 8.