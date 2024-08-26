ESPN's Adam Schefter reports live on "Get Up" that the Browns are expected to leave Nick Chubb on the PUP list when the regular season begins. (1:08)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are expected to leave running back Nick Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform list, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, which means he will be inactive for the first four games of the regular season.

Chubb has been rehabbing a severe left knee injury he sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season that sidelined him for the rest of the year and required two surgeries. He underwent the first procedure to repair his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September. The second surgery occurred in November, repairing damage to his ACL.

The Browns expect Chubb, 28, to play this season but have not given a timeline for his return. In late July, general manager Andrew Berry said Chubb has a "a little ways to go." Days before Berry's comments, Chubb was seen running full-speed sprints and doing light agility work in a post-practice workout.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons before 2023, including a career-high 1,525 yards in 2022. It's his second significant left knee injury; he also tore his MCL, PCL and LCL at the University of Georgia in 2015.

Jerome Ford, who led the Browns with 813 rushing yards last season, is expected to lead the backfield once again while Chubb is sidelined.