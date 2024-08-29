Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Tyler Huntley after a trade failed to materialize, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Cleveland is expected to fill the open spot on the 53-man roster by re-signing running back D'Onta Foreman, who was released on Tuesday but did not have to clear waivers as a vested veteran.

The Browns kept four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster: Huntley, starter Deshaun Watson, primary backup Jameis Winston and second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But the team had held trade talks regarding its backups and was unlikely to carry all four into Week 1. Coach Kevin Stefanski on Tuesday did not commit to having all four quarterbacks when the team opened the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.

Both Huntley and Thompson-Robinson competed for the No. 3 quarterback spot during training camp. Huntley, a former Baltimore Ravens backup, threw three touchdown passes in the Browns' preseason finale. Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick who started three games as a rookie before a season-ending hip injury, also threw a touchdown pass in the finale.

Foreman, who originally signed a one-year deal with the Browns in the offseason, will rejoin Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield. Running back Nick Chubb (knee) is starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games. Ford, who led Cleveland with 813 rushing yards last season, is expected to be the lead running back while Chubb is out.

