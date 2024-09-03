Open Extended Reactions

Nickelback Michael Carter II, one of the key players on the New York Jets' highly ranked defense, agreed to a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension Tuesday, a source told ESPN, confirming reports.

Carter, 25, was due to make $3.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Now he has a deal that will pay him $19 million in guarantees, making him the NFL's highest-paid slot corner based on average salary per year.

Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, Carter becomes the first draft pick by general manager Joe Douglas to land a long-term extension with the team. The NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Carter is often overshadowed by cornerback Sauce Gardner, a two-time first-team All Pro, but he quietly developed into a steady player in the Jets' secondary. He played 15 games last season, recording 9 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 50 tackles.

"He's so reliable," coach Robert Saleh said. "He doesn't get as much fanfare, but he's as reliable as any nickel there is in football."

Carter injured an ankle early in training camp but returned last week and is cleared to play in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

The Jets made headlines when they drafted Carter in 2021, mostly because of his name. In the fourth round, they picked Michael Carter, a running back from North Carolina. In the next round, they doubled down with Michael Carter II, a safety/corner from Duke.

He would've been one of their top free agents in 2025. The Jets still face some big financial decisions in the secondary, as Gardner will be extension-eligible in 2025 and starter D.J. Reed will be an unrestricted free agent.