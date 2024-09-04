'We'll see' - Zac Taylor brief when asked about Ja'Marr Chase (0:46)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals received the most positive sign they could get on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase participated in the first official practice of game week ahead of the team's season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Chase was listed as a limited participant in his first practice since resuming his hold-in amid a contract dispute. He and fellow receiver Tee Higgins were among the last ones to walk out to practice.

With jersey and helmet in hand, Chase worked with Higgins and couple of Bengals assistants.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow welcomed Chase's presence even if his status for Week 1 remains up in the air. Burrow said the team's game plan is staying flexible if Chase doesn't decide to play in the opener.

"We'll see if that ends up happening but whatever happens, we'll be prepared for it," Burrow said.

Chase did not participate in any of training camp and worked out during team practices sparingly while working toward a contract negotiation.

On Aug. 24, Chase participated in a light practice during the break between camp and the official start of the regular season. However, after coach Zac Taylor said he expected Chase to participate the rest of the week, the star wideout sat out the rest of the team's practices.

Taylor didn't give any indication ahead of practice Wednesday that Chase was going to participate, similar to his noncommittal stances that followed the dust-up the previous week.

Burrow praised how Chase looked in his most extensive work with the team this offseason, noting he looked "fast and strong like he always does."

Burrow also underscored Chase's importance to the team's future as his contract remains a sticking point.

"He's always been a team-first, win-first kind of guy," Burrow said. "That's the kind of guy Ja'Marr is and you want to reward those guys."

Chase, who has two years remaining on his contract, has previously eyed being one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

The three-time Pro Bowler has not made any public comments the entire offseason amid the contract dispute. Chase did not speak to reporters after Wednesday's practice but could field questions later in the week.

Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was among those who were thrilled to see Chase despite all the uncertainty.

"It was great to see him in the huddle," Iosivas told ESPN. "It's like all our (top players) now are back. It just feels great."

Earlier in the day, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the team will remain flexible with Chase's status for Week 1 still unclear.

"We take it day-by-day and make the best decision we think we can make in the moment," Pitcher said.