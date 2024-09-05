Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The reference was subtle -- but notable.

Even though Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hit the practice field on Wednesday as the team prepared for Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS), quarterback Joe Burrow said it wasn't the most extensive throwing session he's had with his longtime friend since the end of last season.

What was?

A few workdays during the offseason, Burrow said. And when asked at his locker if that meant some private throwing sessions with Chase, Burrow turned around and flashed a grin.

"You take it how you want it," he added with a laugh.

While just about everything surrounding Chase remains uncertain heading into Week 1, one thing isn't: the belief that should Chase decide he's available for the season opener, he will be physically ready to go.

Ja'Marr Chase, here for the first practice of the game week. pic.twitter.com/UEqvNLTwcK — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 4, 2024

Between the work in the offseason and the prep that Chase has had in spite of the lack of practices, he wouldn't miss a step if he played, according to his coaches and teammates.

"He looks fast and strong like he always does," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I know he's been doing what he needs to do to stay ready if he needs to be ready.

"I'm confident that if he does go out there on Sunday then he'll be the Ja'Marr we all know."

Officially, he was limited in practice with a rest designation, but the more accurate explanation is Chase made a positive step after missing all of training camp amid a contract dispute.

But while he wasn't practicing, Cincinnati has felt good about the prep work behind the scenes. In addition to participating in walkthroughs, Chase has earned praise for what he's done away from the field as he gets ready for the season.

Ja'Marr Chase's participation Wednesday was a positive step, but there's still uncertainty as the Bengals approach the season opener. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

"He's been at every meeting, so he knows everything," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "He's been in the system now for three years, in the fourth year now."

Taylor has been hesitant to make any definitive comments on Chase throughout his contract dispute as the three-time Pro Bowler looks to cash in on his early NFL success and become one of the highest-paid receivers. The only firm comment backfired when Taylor's comments about Chase's participation throughout the week of Aug. 24 never came to fruition as Chase decided to sit out instead.

However, despite the lack of work, Taylor has indicated he feels good about where Chase is physically. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach this offseason, said there was no set amount Chase needed to practice in order to feel good about his potential usage on Sunday.

"Preparation is an important part of getting ready to play games, but I don't have a 'Hey, this threshold has to be met for this individual in this particular instance,'" Pitcher said on Wednesday. "We take it day-by-day and make the best decision we think we can make in the moment."

Of course, this could all hinge on whether Chase gets the contract extension he's looking for or decides to play despite the lack of a new deal.

As the opener nears, several players have referenced the unknown and the amount of fluidity that exists, and that includes Burrow, who has played with Chase for about as long as he's been a prominent quarterback. The duo helped lead LSU to a national championship at the end of the 2019 college football season.

After Burrow was taken with the first overall pick in 2020, Cincinnati drafted Chase with the fifth overall pick in '21 and promptly had its best season in 33 years, reaching the Super Bowl. Burrow underscored the importance of having Chase on the field but also recognized how that decision is out of his hands.

"We'll see for Sunday," Burrow said regarding Chase's status. "I don't have any expectations right now what that's going to look like.

"I know if, he's out there, what type of player he's going to be."