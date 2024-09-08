Josh Allen rushes in for first TD of the season

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After a Josh Allen rushing touchdown was called back earlier in the game due to a facemask penalty, the Buffalo Bills QB scored the team's first touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run.

The touchdown brought the Bills within one score -- 17-10 -- with 19 seconds remaining in the half.

Allen faked the handoff to running back Ty Johnson before keeping the ball and running to the right and into the end zone. The score capped off a drive that included three false start penalties on the Bills, however, a roughing the passer call on the Cardinals resulted in a big first down for Buffalo.

The drive was the best of the half by far for the Bills after an Allen fumble ended the first and the team settled for a field goal on the second.

Allen has three rushes in the game for 20 yards, in addition to completing five passes for 76 yards.