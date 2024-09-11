Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett had started his news conference Wednesday morning when a surprise visitor crashed the proceedings. It was head coach Jerod Mayo, and in his hand as he walked on to the platform was a bright orange University of Tennessee shirt.

"What's up, bro? You forgot something," Mayo said to Brissett, who was sitting down and answering a question. "Come on man!"

Mayo then handed Brissett the long-sleeve shirt, watching as Brissett put it on. The quarterback said, "This is terrible."

Mayo viewed it differently.

"Fantastic. Have a good one," he said smiling, before heading out the door to his office.

It was a reminder of how college rivalries live on in NFL locker rooms, as well as how things have changed in New England with Mayo -- who played at Tennessee from 2004 to 2007 -- having succeeded Bill Belichick after the latter's 24 seasons as head coach.

Mayo and No. 3 quarterback Joe Milton III, another Tennessee alum, had made an agreement with Brissett, an N.C. State alum, last week.

If the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack beat the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C., Mayo and Milton would have to wear a Wolfpack shirt in front of the media. Vice versa for Brissett if Tennessee won.

Painfully for Brissett, Tennessee rolled to a 51-10 victory over N.C. State.

And this was the price he had to pay.